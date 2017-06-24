Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal REVEAL The Name Of Their First Baby With Adorable Post

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were blessed with a baby boy last month on June 14.

The TV actor couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal became proud parents to a baby boy last month, on June 14.

Sharing the news with the world with an adorable picture of the baby’s feet, both of them had written on their Instagram handles, ”The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy!”

And now the two of them have finally revealed the name of their bundle of joy. Sharing the first picture of their little munchkin, they write, ”14th of June 2017, we were touched by an angel in the form of a baby boy. We now call him & introduce to you “KAVISH MEHRA”. Our joy would be incomplete without sharing this blessed news with you. 3 fold love from the 3 of us.”

The couple has been in a married relationship for five years now. But the two of them had dated each other for six long years before entering the wedlock.

Karan had entered the tenth season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss last year and it was only when he came out that he got to know about the wonderful news of Nisha expecting their first baby!

