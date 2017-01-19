FIR Actress, Kavita Kaushik Is All Set To Get Married To Best Friend Ronnit Biswas

FIR Actress, Kavita Kaushik Will Be Soon Tying A Knot With Best Friend Ronnit Biswas

Better known as Chandramukhi Chautala, a fiery cop from television show, FIR, Kavita Kaushik is all set to seal the deal with her beau of sometime Ronnit Biswas. Reportedly, Ronnit has an event management company and has been a source of strength and support for Kavita during her tough times.

While their decision to marry may have been impromptu and sudden, she did send a text to all her close friends announcing her decision and clarifying it’s not because she is pregnant.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

In the revelation made by an entertainment portal, here’s the SMS that she sent out to her close friends yesterday. “Hello, I have news to share. I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs Biswas on January 27. This is an impromptu call and decision taken two days back… You can also call it divine intervention (no, I’m not preggy). Now the main catch — we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a Shiv-Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding. There are no cards printed, no frenzy, no do’s and don’ts and no invites. I know it’s not possible to take all my family and friends up to the Himalayas in this weather, where it’s snowing and freezing and most roads closed, so just 15 of us are making this trip. I hope you understand and extend your love and blessings to us. On January 23 and 24, we will have the haldi and mehendi ceremony at home. Please walk in at your convenience… There will be food, games, shaadi ka ghar-type raunak. So do come home and be a part of this simple, sweet union. No gifts please, bring just love and more love. KkRon (sic).”

Kavita Kaushik even took to her Instagram and posted a picture with caption: ’10 more “miss” days…hmmm’.

We wish the happy couple a hearty congratulations!!!