Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Finalist Ravi Dubey Gets Mugged In Barcelona!

TV actor Ravi Dubey, who is one of the finalists of the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been robbed in Barcelona!

The TV actor Ravi Dubey has made it to the finale of the eighth season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. His other two competitors in the last leg of the show are going to be Hina Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The actor has been having a really fun time enjoying in Spain with his best buddies Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani. Even his wife Sargun Mehta had joined him for a vacation.

Expressing his joy, the actor welcomed his wife saying, “My whole world just came to #spain #kkk8 photo credit my dear @imkaranwahi”

The group has been posting some amazing snaps from their trip. Although Karan and Rithvik now eliminated from the game, they have explored the city with Ravi and Sargun and had lots of fun and adventures.

When Sargun was done with her holidays and she returned to the country, Ravi had posted, “Now that she has left for Mumbai …Barcelona has me ….or does it #FirstEverSOLOTripBegins”

And it had been just a day of being in Barcelona without his wife when Ravi got robbed. Tweeting the news, Ravi says, “ok so Barcelona does have me …got mugged last night phones stolen, if anything urgent contact sargun..”

Now that is something very unfortunate of the actor!

Check out some of their clicks from the trip…

Zindagi na milegi dobaara . #vacation #travels #traveldiary #soulmates A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Love is freedom and if it isnt then it isnt love. #love #traveldiary #bfftrip #bff #vacation #ibiza #spain #europe A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

When you can match your style with the infinite why chose otherwise #Barcelona pic:@sargunmehta A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Now that she has left for Mumbai …Barcelona has me 😉 ….or does it 😎 #FirstEverSOLOTripBegins A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:51am PDT