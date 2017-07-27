Krushna Abhishek Goes Bald For His Show The Drama Company!

Krushna Abhishek’s new avatar for The Drama Company will leave you surprised.

Kapil Sharma’s rival Krushna Abhishek is going to every extent to give his best for his new show ‘The Drama Company’. The Drama Company, which is telecast on the same channel as The Kapil Sharma Show, will see Krushna in never seen avatar. Last week, Sugandha Mishra was introduced as a bald Anarkali and this time, the comedian will be seen in a bald avatar. Yes, Krushna Abhishek shared the new look from his show that sees him completely bald wearing French beard and sunglasses. We wonder if he has gone bald for real.

The comedian captioned his bald picture as, “What a look 👶meine juooon ka ghar jugaad diyaaaa 😂 need to try diff looks on the show.”

What a look 👶meine juooon ka ghar jugaad diyaaaa 😂 need to try diff looks on the show A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Krushna Abhishek’s much-hyped The Drama Company started from July 16 but going by the first reviews from the viewers, the show failed to live up to audience expectations. It remains to be seen how the rest of the acts in coming episodes pan out.

The Drama Company stars ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ former teammates Sugandha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Ali Asgar

Drama company with the drama kids. Oh god all mad. Miss childhood days man. These kids r so quick n intelligent A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

Tonight on Sony drama company. Total dhamaal with Ali bhai n all. Pls do watch guys A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

Cud the wud. Enjoy enjoy 😍n cum soon A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Film ho ya t v. Yeh sirf 3 cheezoon ki wajah seeee chalte hain. ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT AUR ENTERTAINMENT Aur meine toh ENTERTAINMENT ki hai 😂 A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

