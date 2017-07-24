Krushna Abhishek Hates Being Called A Comedian Like Kapil Sharma!

The comedy actor Krushna Abhishek has been going on about explaining why he doesn’t compare himself to fellow comedian Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma, who has his own TV show with other comedians, is quite famous for his acts. The show is literally called ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and attempts at humorous one-acts and group scenes. The show also brings Bollywood guests with the thought of movie promotion and publicity.

The show has been doing well but recent reports claim it is losing to other popular daily soaps with interesting storylines and time jumps.

Krushna Abhishek clearly stated that he hates being compared to Kapil Sharma and he doesn’t see himself in any way similar to the comedian.

Krushna prefers the term “an actor who does comedy.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor shares his thoughts on the comparison in the industry. “I never compare myself with Kapil. We have totally different styles. Kapil just gives one-liners, I do performances. Let’s be practical and genuine. Does he perform for one hour in his show? I perform for one hour. That’s the difference between us,”

Krushna also mentioned he never wants to enter stand-up comedy. The comedian admitted he did a lot of it when he entered and is tagged as a stand-up comedian but he thinks he’s over it now.

“People say that I have problem with Kapil but it’s not true…”

While Krushna Abhishek has previously worked with Kapil on other comedy shows like ‘Comedy Nights’. There is no obvious friendship or bad blood between them either.

Krushna Abhishek has started his own show, ‘The Drama Company’ with other comedians and actors from the industry. The show will air on the same channel as Kapil Sharma’s show and hence could be a tough competition to handle. He spoke to HT in an exclusive interview and shared how he came up with the idea of ‘The Drama Company’,

“People are bored of actors getting interviewed. If you want to see actors getting interviewed, then you would watch Koffee with Karan. The questions you ask the stars also get repetitive. So we had to be different. We thought why not bring theatre to television. The show will start with a play. Guests will act in it. And later, there will be fun interactions,”

The show has already begun and is fast catching attention of the audiences.

Watch Video : Krushna Abhishek REACTS At Competing With The Kapil Sharma Show!