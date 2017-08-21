The Makers Of Pehredaar Piya Ki Takes This Huge Leap To Avoid Criticism!

While the makers of the show are on a relief after getting a new time slot and that it is not being banned as was demanded, Sony TV’s show Pehredaar Piya Ki to witness a huge change.

Sony TV’s show Pehredaar Piya Ki has irked audience right from its first episode. The audience cannot digest the fact that 10-year-old Ratan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) is married to 18-year-old Diya (played by Tejaswi Prakash). The makers of the show have come up with content, which is unacceptable for the society. Many viewers have also raised the point of how the show is promoting child marriage in a way. Not only viewers, even stars from the television industries publicly voiced their opinions against the content of the show.

Just recently, Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) asked Sony channel to shift the time slot of the show from 9 pm to 10 pm. They also asked channel to run a disclaimer that the show is not promoting child marriage. Now the makers of the show have come up with disaster management step to put an end to criticism against the show.

Pehredaar Piya Ki has introduced a 12-year-leap in the story line. “The leap will happen at the scheduled time. It’s not that this leap is happening because of all the controversy or the petition that has been filed. The leap was always supposed to take place in October, three months from the day —July 17 — the show went on air,” the source was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

The question about the sudden time-leap was put before lead actress Tejaswi Prakash. She reacted by saying, “How does it make any difference? I think people are just obsessed with talking about the show, be it about the leap or the time slot. I have been part of other shows where the time has changed or the leap has happened, but there has never such buzz the way it is right now. The buzz is going to be even more if the leap happens. We had a bank of 15 episodes and we are already shooting ahead of that, so I can only tell you about my character right now.”

