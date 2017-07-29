Mandana Karimi Hated Her To Be Sister-In-Law Smriti Khanna, Here’s How The Latter Reacts!

Smriti Khanna has reacted on Mandana Karimi’s issues with her and the Gupta family!

The TV actress Smriti Khanna is very soon going to get married to her ex-co-star and boyfriend Gautam Gupta. The two of them worked together in Colors’ show ‘Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi’. Bigg Boss fame Mandana Karimi, who is currently fighting a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta and his family, is Gautam’s sister-in-law.

It was earlier reported that the issues between Mandana and the Gupta family arose due to Smriti. The former reportedly hates the latter.

When asked by SpotboyE if Smriti ever got negative vibes from Mandana, she refrained from saying anything. But she confirmed that anything as such won’t be affecting her marriage plans with Gautam.

She has been quoted in the report saying, “My parents and I are sure of what I am going to do. They have no doubts about the Gupta family, not then, neither now. I trust Gautam and his family and they are very good with me.”

A source has told the same portal, “Mandana hated Smriti. They caught up with each other in family functions. Smriti was quite good to her. But Mandana made it clear to Gaurav that she will not share the same house with Smriti.”

The source adds on saying, “Mandana has been shouting hoarse against the Gupta family. But she’ll have to prove all that in Court, She will be asked for the proof, and her case will become very weak if she doesn’t have it. Besides, we all know from her Bigg Boss days that how moody and difficult Mandana is.”

Mandana Karimi married Gaurav Gupta in January this year and it was very soon that she started having issues with her husband and his family. On the other hand, Smriti and Gautam are supposed to get married by the end of this year.