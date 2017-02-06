Watch: Manveer Gurjar And Nitibha Kaul Spotted Partying At A Club In Delhi!

So, Nitibha Kaul finally meets her close Bigg Boss 10 winner friend Manveer Gurjar in Delhi yesterday. Yes, you read that right! Nitibha and Manveer, who got close to each other with each passing day inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, were spotted partying at a club last night. Going through all the photos and videos on the social media, Nitibha partied all night with her friends and Manveer Gurjar, who came to meet her after getting discharged from the hospital.

One can see in the video, the duo had booked a private table for themselves to avoid fans clicking selfies with them and spoiling their party. From dancing with each other to posing for the selfies, Manveer and Nitibha surely had a good time. Moreover, it seems, Manveer’s secret marriage news has not bothered Nitibha Kaul in any way though she was quite upset with the news, initially. The controversy regarding Manveer married and having a daughter has surely not stopped Nitibha Kaul from being friends with the Bigg Boss 10 winner.

Watch the video and photos below:

Comments if you loved this friendship #NitibhaKaul #Manveer #ManveerGurjar A photo posted by Nitibha Kaul (@officialnitibha) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:25am PST