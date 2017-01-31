Manveer Gurjar Reveals How Salman Khan Helped Him To Survive In Bigg Boss 10 House

Sadly, the most popular reality show of India, Bigg Boss 10 has come to an end where Manveer Gurjar walked away with the trophy and cash prize of 40 Lakhs. After surviving for over 100 days in the Bigg Boss House, Manveer belonging to the category of Common Man gives the credit to the one and only Salman Khan.

He plans to work for TV shows and films in the coming future and would like to be cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor in his bollywood Debut Film.

He said, “I am overwhelmed with the love and support that I have got from the people of our country. Therefore, I am yet to make my plan. Having said that, I want to act in Hindi films and would like to act opposite Shraddha Kapoor for my debut film.” He added, “My journey inside the house was not at all easy and within three weeks I felt like giving up. But Manu (Punjabi) and I bonded over many things very well. We supported each other and that made the journey easy for both of us. Our bonding, undoubtedly, was a strength for me.”

Giving The host Salman Khan all the credit, he says, “I even told Salman (Khan) sir that his support was a contribution to my survival,”. He believes that he has become a stronger person after the show and will be able to deal with any sort of situation along with any kind of people.

He would always want to remain associated with the small screen, though he too thinks big about the films. Belonging to Noida, this whole sudden Celebrity status has surprised him. He also discussed how he has now become a much more Matured person which he was not earlier.

The show came to an end on Sunday night, with VJ Bani Judge as the first runner-up and Lopamudra Raut securing the third spot.