Mouni Roy Looks Super HOT And Shiny In This Bikini Picture From Her Chicago Trip!

Actress Mouni Roy is holidaying in the US before her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar.

Actress Mouni Roy, who has been dominating television for a long time now, is all set for her Bollywood debut. Reportedly, the Naagin actress has got her big Bollywood break in Akshay Kumar’s film Gold. Apparently, she has been recommended to Akshay Kumar by Salman Khan for the movie. Well, Salman Khan and Mouni’s bonding was quite visible on Bigg Boss 10 show. The actress made frequent visits on the sets as a guest. In fact, Mouni also gave a special dance performance on Sunil Grover’s ‘Super Night With Tubelight’ that had Salman Khan and Sohail Khan as guests.

Well, before Mouni Roy will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Gold, the actress is soaring the temperature high with her hot holiday pictures. Mouni Roy is currently having an awesome time holidaying in the US. The actress has been sharing her hot pictures from the holiday and we just can’t get over the same. Mouni shared a recent picture where she is flaunting her back in a blue bikini.

Mouni is surely leaving us envy with her hot vacation pictures. She is surely having a spectacular time.

