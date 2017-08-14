After Much Shoot Cancellations, Kiku Sharda Is Motivating Kapil Sharma Like This!

The comedian Kapil Sharma is the host of his own talk show titled ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Comedian Kapil Sharma is surrounded by controversies from the past few months. Kapil is the host of his own comedy and talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

But unfortunately, the show isn’t doing so well now. The stand-up comedian is stressing over the falling TRP’s of his show. Kapil Sharma has fallen ill many times over the past few weeks, leading to cancelled shows. Kapil Sharma has had to cancel several shoots because of his ill health. Because of this, the channel had to air old episodes making the fans angry.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The show is fast falling after Kapil Sharma had a fight mid-flight with co-star Sunil Grover. The two had different opinions that clashed all the time. It caused a lot of controversies which led to the TRP’s of the show to drop even more after Sunil Grover quit.

But looks like the show has had enough and wants to pull their act back together. Now his friend and co-star of the show Kiku Sharda is acting as a motivation for him.

Kapil Sharma shared on twitter how Kiku Sharda wakes up early for shoots thus forcing him to come as well. He tweeted, “@kikusharda Kiku bhai uth b gye ? Ok.. main aata hu fatafat so k .. uff .. back to back n rock to rock shoot 😉

@kikusharda Kiku bhai uth b gye ? Ok.. main aata hu fatafat so k .. uff .. back to back n rock to rock shoot 😉 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) August 14, 2017

Kiku Sharda being the comedian he is, tweeted back saying come for the shoot and they would have fun. The tweet read, “😂😂😂aa jao ,,,,, shoot kya , hamein toh bas masti karni hai. Enjoy😬”

😂😂😂aa jao ,,,,, shoot kya , hamein toh bas masti karni hai. Enjoy 😬 https://t.co/rRR3RsOpdh — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) August 14, 2017

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was rumoured to getting shut down but the contract was renewed for another season. Many comedians have left the show owing to either personal issues with Kapil Sharma or the channel and walked out.

Kapil Sharma will also star in the Bollywood movie ‘Firangi’ which he has produced as well. Actress Ishita Dutta will be cast opposite the comedian in the movie. Ishita Dutta is well known for her role in the thriller ‘Drishyam’ as Ajay Devgn’s elder daughter. The movie is directed by Rajiv Dhingra, a close friend of Kapil Sharma.

Watch Video : Sunil Grover And Team UPSET With Kiku Sharda’s Tweet About The Kapil Sharma Show