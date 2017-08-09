This New Show Will Soon Replace Beyhadh And Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi!

It looks TV shows like ‘Beyhadh’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ on Sony channel will be facing tough competition from a new show.

Sony TV will soon replace their two prime time shows for a new entry this year. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s tv show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will be returning back with a new season very soon.

According to reports, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will replace ‘Beyhadh’ which currently airs at the prime time every night at 9 pm. The other TV show affected will be ‘Kuch Rang Payar Ke Aise Bhi’ which airs at 9.30 pm. The shows will probably be shifted to a later time after KBC.

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared his appreciation for the show by writing a touching post via his blog. “Getting down to the basics of what the show shall entail is down on the list of the producers and we go over them, again and again, to get it right and correct. The sensitivity of the game and its conduct is vital and so, its enactment needs great attention.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor also revealed that the number of registrations for the show have increased drastically than last time. The positive response from the people has encouraged Amitabh Bachchan to return with the show.

“Production and Sony where it shall be telecast, inform me that the registration numbers were close to a number not seen before. It showed that interest in the game was still perhaps alive. Some of the economic papers that write about it, give statistics of the past and the present and give comparative percentage increases… that is heartening.”

Host for the show Amitabh Bachchan added that it’s been a long journey of almost 17 years with some breaks and it yet feels like it just started yesterday. The final dates have not yet been confirmed but rumours suggest that there could be an official announcement very soon from the channel or the producers.

We wonder with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ entering, what will happen to the other two prime time shows ‘Beyhadh’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’

Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty And Many More Celebrate Rohini Iyer’s Birthday Bash