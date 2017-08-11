Was Nia Sharma Really Offered Rs 2 Crore To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 11?

Bigg Boss is one controversial show. It is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Every season, the house invites a bunch of people from the industry as well as commoners into the house to live together and win the grand prize and title. They compete against one another to complete tasks given by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 11 is looking out for this year’s contestants. Other entrees like Dhinchak Pooja, Navpreet Banga, Niti Taylor, Sukhvinder Singh, Mouni Roy, Achint Kaur and Vikrant Rajput are rumoured to join the Bigg Boss 11 as well.

Nia Sharma of the ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ fame has rumoured to be offered a whopping amount of Rs. 2 crores. Do you know why? Only to join the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 11 this year!

Nia Sharma was last seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ on Colors channel. She was evicted from the show by the fourth week but easily won over the channel managers. Nia is a known for her bubbly personality and after her return back to the city, Colors offered her to join Bigg Boss.

It’s been rumoured that the show has offered Nia Sharma Rs. 2 Crores in compensation for rejecting other good offers. Now surprisingly this amount is only a signing amount. The actress will receive an additional predefined weekly remuneration. Earlier seasons had seen Rimi Sen, Rahul Dev getting similar amounts of money for joining the show.

The channel claims that a stylish person like Nia Sharma who is rarely seen without makeup will create an added drama in the house. Sources claim that Nia might even consider the show’s offer, which will then make her one of the top earning TV celebrities.

The ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress is one of the most followed on social media and has a huge fan following. She often posts pictures of herself and her current work projects thus keeping her fans updated.

She even shared a still from the adventure tasks show via Instagram with the caption, ” Time to finally watch ourselves and laugh over those-shocked-surprised funny faces we made, cried and screamed on top of our lungs all on this adventurous ride of #kkk8 starting in an hour on @colorstv .. can’t wait to be all embarrassed 😅🤦‍♀️🐷…

Time to finally watch ourselves and laugh over those-shocked-surprised funny faces we made, cried and screamed on top of our lungs all on this adventurous ride of #kkk8 starting in an hour on @colorstv .. can't wait to be all embarrassed 😅🤦‍♀️🐷… A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 22, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

The actress was seen bonding with her team mates in Spain and is back in the city after the shootings.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

U come with nothing, take back so muchhh!! #kkk8 … #happysoul A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

The Fear was right behind me and I was smiling😅 #kkk8 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

With her active social media life, we still haven’t seen or heard a confirmation of the news from Nia Sharma.

Salman Khan is already shooting promos for the reality show. The reality show Bigg Boss 11 will start from next month on Colors at 9 pm. We can’t wait to see who joins the house this season!