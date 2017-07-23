Oh No! Is It The End Of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Ever since Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover’s mid air fight, there has been a downfall for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Last night, July 22, there was no new episode aired on The Kapil Sharma Show. Instead, an old episode was aired. The only reason for this was comedian Kapil Sharma’s ill health.

Information by Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) reveals that Kapil’s show does not even feature in the list of top 5 programmes. Reportedly, Kapil’s show has been re-positioned to the 15th spot.

There has been so much written and talked about the comedy king Kapil Sharma being very unprofessional these days. It was recently only when the star cast of ‘Mubarakan’ were told that the shoot has been cancelled. The reason reported was that the comedian fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Earlier, the star cast of ‘Guest Iin London’ including Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda were informed about the cancelled shoot. And very recently, it was before a camera interaction with Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal that Kapil had fainted again.

There were rumors that the team Mubarakan was kept waiting on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for four hours.

However, Arjun kapoor had rubbished these reports. The actor clarified and wrote, “He didn’t keep us waiting. He unfortunately fell sick. The #Mubarakan team wishes @KapilSharmaK9 gets well soon & keeps making us smile.”

Even Kapil’s fans were upset with such behaviour. Later the comedian’s sister Pooja Devgan has come up explaining the real reason for all the issues.

In a conversation with Daily Bhaskar , she justifies Kapil saying, “These days, bhai (Kapil Sharma) is going through a lot of health issues and it’s sad to hear that people are calling him unprofessional. He has always respected his work; he will never give an excuse to cancel his shoot.”

She also talks about Kapil’s degrading health and the reason behind it. She says, “He is taking a lot of stress due to low TRP of his show. Stress is raising glucose level in his body and is also the cause of low blood pressure. He is frequently getting ill because he doesn’t eat properly. Also, doctors have advised him to take rest but he is not listening to them at all. Stress is taking a toll on his health, but the reports of him fainting on the set are completely false.”

On the reports of Kapil cancelling the shoot with SRK because of his own film, Pooja says, “The shooting of his film has already been completed months back; why will he do that? ”

Well, we just wish Kapil a speedy recovery and he resumes work soon.