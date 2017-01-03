OH NO! Kapil Sharma Cancels Sunil Grover’s Movie Promotions

It seems as if everything is not fine between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover who gained popularity as Gutthi in Kapil‘s previous show Comedy Nights With Kapil and then as Dr Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports are on round saying that Kapil has cancelled the promotions of Sunil‘s upcoming Bollywood film Coffee With D on his comedy show.

Kapil had earlier promised Sunil to allot five minutes for the film’s promotion, however, now the team of Coffee With D have said that they were not invited on the show at all.After the episode was postponed, Sunil was informed that the two-day shoot has been cancelled. Coffee With D director Vishal Mishra informed Mumbai Mirror, “Sunil’s Punjabi film Vaisakhi List was allotted just five minutes last year and Kapil told him that our film would also get five minutes as opposed to the usual 30-minute slot. Eventually, they were not invited at all.”

Kapil and Sunil have always shared a great equation both off and on screen and we don’t know what effect this incident will have on their relations. When Kapil was asked about Sunil’s sudden exit from the show, he said, ” “I don’t know. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He’s my senior. I’ve the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone. In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take centrestage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him.” Later Sunil returned back on the show and cleared the rumors of having a fall out with Kapil.

