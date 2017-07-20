OMG! Kapil Sharma’s Shoot With Cast Of Mubarakan Cancelled For This Shocking Reason?

The repeated cancellation of shoots may cause some trouble for Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma is known for his comic timing and flawless wit. He is currently among the most famous comedians on Indian TV. He has been dominating the Indian TV since a long time, but now it seems Kapil Sharma is heading towards fiercer tides. It seems the comedian is on a show cancellation spree, but the reasons behind it are not funny and rather grim.

Earlier this month, Kapil Sharma had cancelled his shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali pertaining to health issues. Later, it was suspected that the comedian-actor was busy shooting for his upcoming movie and so cancelled the shoot. But no reality was found in these rumours. Now, again, a shoot with the star cast of the upcoming movie Mubarakan was cancelled yesterday.

According to reports, the shoot of the show had started at 8 pm but at 8:30 pm, Kapil fainted on the sets and had to be rushed to Kokilaben Hospital. Hence, the shoot was cancelled and the actors had to leave without completing the shoot. Kapil is currently under the doctor’s observation. Though news of Kapil’s health is disturbing, some rumours have it that Kapil did not even show up for the shoot.

It was disappointing that earlier people could not have Shah Rukh Khan on the show as he himself is a delight when it comes to entertaining the audiences. And now, Anil Kapoor who is very jovial and witty could not shoot for the show. It is saddening to hear of Kapil’s health and we would wish him a good health and early recovery. On the other hand, it would be great to see the Mubarakan cast to shoot for the show soon.

Meanwhile, do not forget to watch Mubarakan as it hit theatres on July 28. Also, Kapil Sharma’s upcoming movie Firangi will also release this year though no official announcements regarding its release have been made.

