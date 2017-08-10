Pehredaar Piya Ki Actress Tejaswi Prakash Reacts To The Petition Filed Against Her Show!

An online petition has been filed asking for a ban on the show Pehredaar Piya Ki, in which Tejaswi Prakash is the female lead.

It was very recently when we informed you that the TV show Pehredaar Piya Ki has fallen into a trouble. An online petition has been filed on change.org, asking for a ban on the show. The petition is getting good support from the people. The female lead of the serial, Tejaswi Prakash has reacted on the petition.

Talking about her show, she told IANS, “I think it’s really progressive. But again, a lot of people believe in judging a book by its cover… They love being judgmental and people have nothing better to do than judging somebody else’s work. Then okay, what can I do?”

She even compared her show with the popular English TV series Games Of Thrones saying, ”It also happened in ‘Game Of Thrones’… People love ‘Game Of Thrones’ and if same thing happens in ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, then it’s an issue.”

When asked if she gets affected by such reactions from the people, she said, ”No, I’m an actor. I just get my script, go on the set and I perform. Honestly, I’m not on a lot of social sites to be aware of any such comments… I am only active on Instagram. Nobody calls and says anything to me. It’s probably the creatives… They should talk to the creatives about the criticism.”

She was also asked if she finds the content of her show fine. She said, ”It’s not what a normal ‘suhag raat’ and honeymoon is like. Obviously, me and Ratan are not married to have babies. It’s different. Once people watch it and then they find it yucky or anything, then I would be fine and understand. There is nothing wrong that we have shown.”

She also said, “I think the audience will be able to connect and I think they are being able to connect only because of the strong character who is able to decisions at the age of 18 and save his (Ratan’s) life for her own happiness… Also, we have shown the fact that she has taken the decision (of marrying him) and it even shows how much freedom she has got from her own family to able to make a decision like that. There’s lot of strength we are showing for a girl that age.”

