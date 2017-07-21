Photos: We Cannot Take Our Eyes Off Mouni Roy In This Avatar From Akshay Kumar’s Gold!

The long awaited secret look from her debut Bollywood film ‘Gold’ is finally out for all to see!

The ‘Naagin 2’ actress Mouni Roy landed a job offer with the Bollywood star Akshay Kumar for her very first film! Talk about luck!

The dancer-actress has been dominating the TV industry from the past decade and is known for her role in the popular TV show ‘Naagin’. The actress is currently in London for the shooting of the film. It is titled ‘Gold’.

The movie is set in the year 1948 when India won its first Olympic Gold medal post Independence. Co-star Akshay Kumar is portraying the character of gold medal winner Balbir Singh who clinched the gold medal for India.

London based actress Scarlett Wilson shared few pictures of her co-stars during the shooting.

Mouni Roy looked a true Bengali beauty in a red saree and her hair up in a bun. She has sindoor showing her role as a married woman. Mouni looks stunning with her flawless makeup and winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick. The actress will be seen as a Bengali bride and looks flawless with her accessories and attire. Mouni completes the 1940’s themed look with a red flower tucked in her hair.

Co-star Akshay Kumar was seen in a beige kurta with a white dhoti according to a fan page. Sources say that the actress will be filming for 20-25 days in next month and is a key role in the otherwise male dominated movies.

The actress had recently come as a guest for the Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss’ this season. It is rumoured that she got the role with Akshay Kumar because of Salman Khan’s recommendations. Mouni Roy might even be doing a film with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma under Dharma Productions.

Gold is set to release on August 15, 2018.

With my two beautiful ladies on the sets of #gold #indian #bollywood #instaselfie #instagrammer #instahair #glamour #goldmovie #actress #shoot #newsong A post shared by Scarlett Mellish Wilson (@scarlettwilsonofficial) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

The real Story of my life … never ready and always trying to fix my hair #goldmovie #gold #newsong #1940s #glamour A post shared by Scarlett Mellish Wilson (@scarlettwilsonofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:52am PDT

