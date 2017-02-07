Photos: Check Out Shocking Transformation Of Karan Patel

TV actor and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel recently shared pictures of the amazing body transformation on Instagram. The pictures look sensational. The days he worked out at the gym have definitely rewarded with with biceps that will make you fall for his personality.

Well! Karan Patel shared many pictures of his gym workout and also few old pictures showing that hard work pays off well. Amongst all his pictures, there was one that he captioned as, “Hardly working to working hard! Thanks to @rocky_bodytransformer my trainer and @alygoni my brother”.

Karan Patel has worked really hard to burn off the fat in his body and get a toned fit muscular physique. The actor took to social media to proudly show off his hard work. He updated several pictures. So what are you waiting for? Check out the pictures and hard work yourself.

