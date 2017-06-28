Post Bigg Boss, Rohan Mehra To Finally Make Comeback With This Show!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra is making a comeback on television after a long break.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra is back in the news again. Known for his straightforward attitude and charming personality, Rohan is getting back to the television again after a long break. Rohan shot to fame with his role of Naksh in popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. The handsome hunk is now getting back to the television soap but this time, on other channel.

According to reports, Rohan is making comeback with Colors’ daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. Rohan will be playing a male lead role in the show after Sasural Simar Ka takes a leap. Now whether Rohan Mehra’s entry in the show will revive its TRPs or not, only time will tell. Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting to see Rohan making a comeback on television again.

Talking about Rohan Mehra’s performance on Bigg Boss 10, he definitely won hearts of the audience and made it to top 5. However, he could not make it to the finals only with a lesser margin in competition to VJ Bani, who also has huge fan following in India.

