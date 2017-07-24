Roadies Rising Winner Shweta Mehta Makes Revelations On Her Audition, Winning The Show And Much More!

Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta wins the title of MTV Roadies Rising season 14th.

Neha Dhupia’s gang member Shweta Mehta emerged as a winner of MTV Roadies Rising’s fourteenth season. After weeks of adventure and grilling tasks, the reality show finally gets its winner. The Haryana girl, who auditioned thrice before being a part of the reality show, reveals about her journey, leaving her highly-paid job, her father’s first reaction to her bikini pictures and much more.

Shweta Mehta in an interview with TOI reveals how she was rejected thrice earlier during the audition rounds but she did not give up. “I had auditioned for Roadies thrice in the past but did not make it to the show. But I never gave up. I pushed and worked hard on myself. I developed my body. The spirit of chasing my dream didn’t let me lose my focus. I believe in living in the moment and not thinking about future. I wanted to bring my dream to reality. So I took the challenge head- on and auditioned again, only with the intention of winning the show. And I did,” said Shweta.

Talking about her win, “This definitely feels amazing. It’s a beautiful feeling that after trying for 4 years for the show, I have finally won Roadies. It is a cult show and being associated with such a show and winning it feels out of the world. Neha ma’am wanted a girl to win this season and I feel proud that I didn’t disappoint her.”

Now that she has won the reality show, Shweta is planning to try her hands on Bigg Boss and other reality show, but definitely not acting. During the interview, she also spoke about how she never looked back in life after her father reacted positively to her Bikini Fitness Athlete pictures. She confessed that how she showed courage to show bikini pictures to her father after her mom did not speak to her for almost one month.

“My family has been my pillar of strength. They have supported me in all my decisions. I worked in an IT sector and earned 50-70K a month and one day I decided to leave all that to pursue my dream. My family stood by me. I was financially broke and to top it, my relatives used to get proposals for me. When I shot some pictures in bikini, the first thing I did I showed it to my mom. She was very upset and didn’t speak to me for a month thinking my father will get angry. I decided to deal with things myself and called my dad, he asked me to send the pictures to him. When he saw the pictures, he told me I looked beautiful. That was the day, I never looked back. I don’t take any credit for my win, it all has happened because of them. Being a businessman and from Haryana there were times when people called him names, but my father never stopped me from chasing my dream. I am very thankful to them. They are proud of me today,” explained Shweta.

