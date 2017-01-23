Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa Had A Sleepless Night Post Eviction, Here’s Why!

Bigg Boss 10 ex contestant Monalisa reveals why she had a sleepless night post eviction.

After surviving 14 weeks, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa got evicted from Bigg Boss 10 house. Surprisingly, Monalisa got nominated for 9 times on the show but always got saved due to her strong fan following. She rather had an uninteresting journey inside the house. She managed to stay in the limelight over her closeness with Manu Punjabi. Who could forget her marriage with boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

After 14 weeks journey inside the Bigg Boss 10 house with different people from different background, Monalisa had a sleepless night post her eviction. She took to twitter saying that she couldn’t sleep last night as she was missing Bigg Boss. She wrote, “Neend nahi aaraheee… missin @BiggBoss n Salman sir .. thank u all for saving me 9 times!!! #BB10 #BiggBoss10

Monalisa is happy with her eviction is excited to start her new life post marriage with beau Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She is also upset to know that how people are thinking that her marriage with Vikrant was for the sake of TRP and money.

Monalisa reacted saying that it is disheartening when people think her marriage was for the sake of TRP. She also added saying, “Vikrant and I are not such people, who would indulge in these things for the sake of it.”

Stay tuned to businessofcinema for more updates on Bigg Boss 10.