Bigg Boss 10: Post Eviction Monalisa Speaks Up On Faking Marriage, Her Closeness With Manu Punjabi And More!

Mona Lisa, who survived 14 weeks inside Bigg Boss 10 house, had an emotional yet controversial journey on the show. Just one week before the grand finale, Monalisa bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house. She managed to grab all the limelight just with her gloomy and lonely stay inside the house. From her closeness with Manu Punjabi to her marriage with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on national television, Mona grabbed all the eyeballs. Post eviction, in an interview with a leading daily, Mona opens up about her fake marriage speculations. Her friendship with Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar and much more.

On fake marriage speculations: Mona, who married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Bigg Boss 10 house says, “I could never think that Vikrant would propose to me on Bigg Boss. Of course, we had decided to get married in the near future but this was a total surprise. Marriage is one of the most important things for a woman, being married is a special feeling. So, I can never think of faking it. Bigg Boss gave me a gift in the form of our wedding on the show itself. I am the happiest right now. But when people say things like it was scripted or done for TRPs, it is disheartening. Vikrant and I are not such people, who would indulge in these things for the sake of it.”

Vikrant’s issue with Mona’s closeness with Manu Punjabi: “It used to bother me a lot because Manu and I have a genuine friendship. We both knew what we share so, what people used to speculate never made sense to me.” When informed that her housemates were the first ones to discuss their friendship, Mona appeared shocked and remarked, “If my friendship with him is questionable, then so are all other friendships in the house. We all know people used to roam around in pairs only, so, will they say those equations were also something else?”

On Rahul Dev’s claim to her closeness with Manu was fake: Mona said, “That’s so weird! So, did he also create something to survive? By this logic, everyone is fake and created some angle to stay in the house. And how could Manu and I be so sure that our so-called angle would work with the audience. What if they didn’t like it and eliminated us earlier itself! Our friendship was all natural and organic. In fact, Manu, Manveer and I were thick friends. We used to eat together, always be around each other, just like normal friends are.”

If Manu was friend for convenience: “I never felt Manu used me or my friendship. There were many times when he sacrificed to save me. I can cite many instances. Once, he had to burn the doll Piku (Manu’s girlfriend) gifted him, just so that I could be saved from nominations. Our admiration and friendship were mutual.”

On who deserves to win: “I want to see either Manu or Manveer win. Of course, I feel all the five contestants are deserving but I would prefer either of them because I am close to them. I would be very happy to see them holding the trophy.”

On how difficult it is to survive in Bigg Boss 10 house: “The biggest task on the show is to pass time. You have no family or friends and nothing to do. I used to cry so much. I didn’t understand the game the way others did. They knew how to play it. I am not cut out for shouting, screaming and bitching, which used to happen in the house. So, I never thought I would come this far. It feels like an achievement.”