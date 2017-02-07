Oops! Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Rohan Mehra THREATENS His Fans With This

Here’s why Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra threatened his fans.

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 10 is over and the contestants of the 10th season are back in their real world. The contestants were not in touch with the outer world and family for almost three months during their stay inside the house.

Now that the show is over and the contestants are out of the house, they have rekindled with their fans, friends, and family. Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra is currently enjoying his time with his family at his home in Punjab.

Rohan Mehra recently shared this picture and wrote, “The happiness of meeting your parents and family after three long months 😊 Amritsar here I am! This homecoming is special! #RohanMehra #Amritsar #Home #Family #Love.”

The happiness of meeting your parents and family after three long months 😊 Amritsar here I am! This homecoming is special! #RohanMehra #Amritsar #Home #Family #Love A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:40am PST

Rohan also thanked his girlfriend, Kanchi Singh for supporting him. He shared a picture with a lovely caption, “Thanks for always being there 😊 #RohanMehra #GoodTimes.”

Thanks for always being there 😊 #RohanMehra #GoodTimes A photo posted by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:08am PST

After Rohan posted the above photo with his girlfriend, fans started raising different questions about their relationship. Also portrayed Kanchi in a bad light in the comments section. Many commented that how Kanchi is ruining Rohan’s career by ruling him. It has been a war of words between Lopamudra Raut fans and Rohan Mehra fans in the comments section of the picture. This has left Rohan badly upset.

Well, this did not go well and Rohan blocked many haters and followers who wrote bad about his girlfriend, Kanchi Singh. He wrote, “I don’t care about my image but I do care about Kanchi’s image.. If you all will continue this kind of behavior, I will have to shut my account.”

Well done, Rohan!