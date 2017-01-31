SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Locks Himself After His Wedding Reports!

When the Indiawaale contestant Manveer Gurjar lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 10, no one had an idea that he would be hiding such a big reality of his life. It seems as if the Bigg Boss title has landed this Gurjar boy into a hell lot of controversies.

Daily Bhaskar shared a video of Manveer’s wedding day, which clearly shows Manveer dressed as the groom, heading for his marriage. There’s even a picture of him posing with his wife. He reached his place of birth, Noida where his friends and family were all set to provide him a grand welcome.

But now it seems as if Manveer is in no mood to interact with the family as well as the media. According to reports he has locked himself down in a friend’s farmhouse and has refused to come out. The reports stated, “Manveer’s family along with a huge number of people from his hometown were eagerly waiting for him, but he decided to meet his friends first. This hasn’t gone down well with his father, who is quite pissed with Manveer. They are trying to contact him, but he has switched off his phone and has refused to leave his friend’s farmhouse.”

We now wonder what this hiding in the farmhouse imply after all the wedding reports.