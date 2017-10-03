Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla And Jyoti Kumar Get Into Ugly Fight- Watch Video!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan once again enthralled his fans with his hosting style and introduced 18 contestants of Bigg Boss 11 during the premiere episode On Sunday. The first episode of season 11 was high on drama, as the contestant broke into an argument with each other in the wee hours of the morning itself. The first fight picked between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Later, Zubair Khan cracked an adult joke that didn’t go down well with Sapna Chaudhary. Sapna requested Zubair to mind his language especially in front of women and this led to an ugly argument among the contestants.

Well, every year, people wait for this show because of its entertainment and controversial part and yes, this season is no different. In fact, the makers have got contestants that are in the house only to spice up the content. How can we forget the fights that happen over a piece of food?

Tonight’s episode is going to be more dramatic as the contestants will be seen facing the first nomination of the season. The makers of Bigg Boss 11 have shared a sneak peek video from the tonight’s episode that sees Benafsha Soonawalla and Jyoti Kumar get into an ugly fight over the nomination. Jyoti Kumar gets upset on getting nominated, which led an argument with Benafsha Soonawalla.

Watch the sneak peek video below:

The very first nomination heightens tensions & sets tongues wagging. Who do you think will get nominated? #BB11 #BBSpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/IgDFDbwLM7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 3, 2017

Meanwhile, as we exclusively revealed, five contestants- Shilpa Shinde, Zubair Khan, Jyoti Kumar, Arshi Khan and Bandgi Kalra have been nominated for first week’s elimination.

