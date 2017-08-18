Bigg Boss 11: Niti Taylor, Nandish Sandhu And Kunal Verma React On The Reports Of Being Approached For The Show

There have been names like Niti Taylor, Nandish Sandhu And Kunal Verma doing the rounds of media about being participating in Bigg Boss 11.

Bigg Boss 11 has already created quite a buzz amongst the audience. But the suspense on the names of the contestants is still there.

There have been reports doing the rounds of media for quite a while now about celebs like Niti Taylor, Nandish Sandhu And Kunal Verma being approached for the show.

Pinkvilla talked to these celebs and got to know about their part of the story. While Niti and Nandish have agreed that they have been approached, Kunal has rubbished any such report.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Niti said, “Yes, I have been approached for Bigg Boss 11. However, I haven’t arrived at any decision as yet.”

And Nandish said, “I haven’t confirmed anything as of now. About Bigg Boss 11. I have received a call from them but there is no such thing that I am going inside.”

On the other hand Kunal was surprised and said, “Is it? I have been hearing it too but I have not received any call from them. If they do, I will definitely give it a thought.”

Nandish has been in news due to his separation with wife Rashmi Desai. And Kunal has been making news because of his engagement with girlfriend Puja Banerjee.

A few days ago, the singer Sukhvinder Singh was also rumoured to be approached for the show. But even he had denied the reports saying, “Haha, it can never happen. It is just a rumour and I can never fit into it. I don’t know who created these rumours.”

The list of the contestants has not been finalised yet. And we still need to wait for an official announcement from the makers of the show!

Watch Video : Gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Desi Avatar At Sridevi’s Birthday Bash