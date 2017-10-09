Bigg Boss 11: After Police Complaint, Zubair Khan Calls Salman Khan Dawood’s Chamcha!

The popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 11 has gone to a new level and way too ugly like never before. In just one week, the inmates started violating rules, abusing, fighting and what not. All these things have not gone well by Salman Khan and during the first-weekend ka vaar episode, the superstar took a class of each one.

Those who are not aware of what exactly happened during the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 11, Salman lashed out at Zubair for bad-mouthing women inside the house. The superstar even called Zubair a “fraud” for claiming that he was Haseena Parker’s son-in-law. Salman lashed out at Zubair like never before and asked him to stop throwing unnecessary tantrums.

Salman’s anger affected Zubair to such an extent that he consumed a few pills. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and later was taken to Mumbai. After reaching to Mumbai, Zubair along with his sister registered a complaint against Salman at the Antop Hill Police Station (Thane, Mumbai). In the complaint, Zubair claimed that Salman has threatened him on national television.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now, in an interview with Times Now, Zubair revealed that he is making a film on Dawood Ibrahim in order to reveal the underworld don’s journey. He even went on to call Salman Khan as Dawood’s ‘chamcha’.

“Dawood Ibrahim ke life pe film bana raha hoon, wo atankwadi hai wo kaise bana wo bata raha hoon duniya ke saamne, mujhe kisike permission ki jaruratnahi hai. Ab unhe darr lagta hai, mujhe jaan se maarne ki dhamki dere hai, Salman Khan unka chamcha hai,” he said.