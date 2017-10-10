Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma KISSES Bandgi Kalra, Boyfriend Dennis Nagpal Reacts!

144 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss season 11 has a nice mix of celebrities and commoners but this season, commoners Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are grabbing all the limelight since day one.

It’s been a week into the Bigg Boss 11 house and looks like, we have found the first lovebirds of this season! The Delhi based model was seen spending some time with Puneesh in the house. The last episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw Puneesh resting his head on Bandgi’s lap and telling her how bad he would’ve felt had she been evicted.

After some talks, the two headed to their respective beds but before going off to sleep, Puneesh was seen kissing Bandgi’s hand gently. Well, the two look comfortable in each other’s company and it seems, there is something brewing between Puneesh and Bandgi Kalra. The two are grabbing all the limelight over their proximity.

Well, Bigg Boss is not only about planning, plotting, fights, and drama. It is also known for friendships and relationships that we have seen since seasons. If this is a tactic between the two to remain strong throughout the show that only time will tell.

Why do we say so?

In the recent episode of ‘Friday ka Faisla’, we saw Bandgi and Puneesh planning to pose they are in love, for the game. That’s not all! There’s more shocking revelation to this angle of their love game. Puneesh is also a good friend of Dennis Nagpal, the boyfriend of Bandgi Kalra. The trio is already friends with each other.

Despite knowing each other, looks like Dennis is quite upset with Punessh and Bandgi’s closeness. Here’s how Dennis has reacted on his twitter handle. He even went on to retweet some fan tweets that read how Bandgi is hooking up with Puneesh Sharma.

I feel so bad for #DennisNagpal he did so much to bring his gf #BandgiKalra on #BB11 and in return she hooked up with his friend #Puneesh — Precious Soul (@stunninghuman) October 9, 2017

#lakmefashionweek2017 #celebrityclicks #meyou 🌟 A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

#dennisbirthdaycelebration🎂🎁🎉 #25thaugust2017 #memoriesmade 🍻 A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Meanwhile, Bandgi is an engineer by education but a model by profession. She hails from Delhi and is 25-year-old. As per media reports, she is dating a casting director-producer Dennis Nagpal who’s the part of Bigg Boss’s creative team. However, Dennis has denied being a part of Colors team.

To all the media. I'm part of television industry but NOT the co-director or creative team member of Bigg Boss.#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Dennis Nagpal (@dennisnagpal) October 8, 2017

Coming back to Puneesh and Bandgi’s closeness, are the entire flirtatious scenes just for the content and footage? Share your views in the comments section below.

