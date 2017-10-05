Bigg Boss 11: SsHivani Durga’s Scary Behaviour Has Freaked Out The Housemates!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 will see housemates taking a part in the interesting first luxury budget task, ‘BB Farm’. As the day proceeds, the atmosphere in the house gets tensed as Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta continue their fight throughout the day. In fact, Shilpa also gets into a heated argument with Hina Khan after she tells Shilpa about her wrong behaviour against Vikas Gupta.

Meanwhile, Vikas can’t stay calm and troubles Shilpa Shinde while she is sleeping. Vikas’ annoyance reaches a newer realm and he goes one step further and hides her things in the thick of the night. That’s not all; tonight’s episode is going to be high on drama and a little bit scary as well.

As we saw in the preview, SsHivani Durga is seen staring at Shilpa Shinde for continues 15 minutes without blinking her eye. SsHivani’s new and scary avatar has left the housemates in a state of shock, especially, Puneesh Sharma has freaked out.

To people who don’t know, Sshivani herself had confessed that she is a trained tantrik and aghori. Let’s wait and watch to know what happens next.

Watch the teaser videos below:

#SsHivaniDurga's behaviour seems to have freaked out the contestants. Catch all the drama tonight 10.30 pm on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/yGbPGZTkrF — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 5, 2017

Also watch, how in order to take revenge, Vikas Gupta takes away a few belongings of Shilpa Shinde and hides it in the garden area of the house.

Catch all these dramas tonight on Bigg Boss 11 at 10:30 PM.

