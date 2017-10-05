Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan Makes Shocking Comments On Hina Khan!

The atmosphere inside Bigg Boss 11 house is getting tensed with each passing day. First, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta locked horns in front of Salman Khan and then continued their fight inside the house as well. Later, commoner Zubair Khan got into a heated argument with some of the housemates. Fights, melodrama and controversies play a top game inside Bigg Boss house. The battle to survive is getting bizarre between the contestants. In just three days, the housemates have started showing their real self.

Well, tonight’s episode is going to be high on drama and ugly fights between few of the contestants like never before. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, controversial queen Arshi Khan and TV actress Hina Khan will get into an ugly fight. We all know, within two days of her stay, Arshi has created quite a stir in the house. This time, she crosses all the line and makes some inappropriate comments on Hina Khan. She even went on to link-up Hina with commoner Zubair Khan.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Hina gives a piece of her mind to Arshi and asks her to stay in the limit. Well, now this is going way too ugly. Well, Arshi is not new to controversies and fights, let’s wait to know how Hina handles this situation.

What do you have to say about another big fight? Share your views! Also, do not forget to catch all these exclusive happening in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11

Watch Video : Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla And Jyoti Kumar Get Into Ugly Fight