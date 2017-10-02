Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: This Controversial Contestant Creates Fight Between Shilpa Shinde And Vikas Gupta!

The contestants of Bigg Boss 11 have begun their journey just yesterday and there have already been some explosive moments inside the house. One of the most popular actresses inside the Bigg Boss 11 house is Shilpa Shinde, who is best known for her role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. As we saw during the premiere episode, even before entering the house, she had a fight with producer Vikas Gupta on the stage, which left even Salman Khan shocked.

Well, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta share an unpleasant history. He is said to be the reason why Shilpa Shinde was replaced from the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Well, their fight continues and goes ugly even inside the house. The two have continued their fight inside the house and on a different level.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Shilpa and Vikas Gupta will be seen arguing with each other again and adding fuel to the fire is none other than controversial person Arshi Khan, who has been embroiled in several scandalous events in the past.

The game has just started and Arshi is already showing the most controversial and real side of her. This game is surely going ugly! Catch all these dramas in tonight’s episode at 10:30 PM.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com to catch more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!