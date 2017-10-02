Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Love Blossoms Between These Two Contestants

The makers of the reality show Bigg Boss 11 have got some interesting and most controversial contestants this season. Only a day has gone by and things have turned ugly inside the house. It did not take much time for friendship to blossom between contestants. Also, the past 10 seasons have been an example that not only strong friendship but even love can blossom anywhere, including this fateful Bigg Boss house.

Wondering why are we talking about love and friendship? Well, you will soon catch such moment inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. We Exclusively reveal, rapper Akash Dadlani will be seen flirting and he also goes on to say ‘I love you’ to commoner Jyoti Kumar, a girl from a small town with high dreams. Yes and all these starts after controversial model Arshi Khan asks Akash to go ahead and flirt with Jyoti Kumari. She is surely here to create lots of drama between the contestants. In fact, she even initiated a fight between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.

Well, well, the journey has just started and these contestants have already begun to spice up the content for the viewers. Catch all these dramas tonight on Bigg Boss 11 at 10: 30 PM.

