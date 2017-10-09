After Getting Evicted From Bigg Boss 11 House, Zubair Khan Reveals Dirty Secrets Of The Show!

Zubair Khan has been thrown out of the Bigg Boss 11 house by Salman Khan !

Bigg Boss 11 has proven to be the most controversial season of this TV reality show. The show is just in its second week and there have already been too many fights and issues inside the house. And they have been surely enough to attract the audience’s attention. In the latest developments of the show, Zubair Khan has been thrown out of the Bigg Boss house. And that also by the host Salman Khan himself.

The contestant had been bad mouthing and threatening other people inside the house. Hence, Khan decided to evict him. But Zubair seemed to not be in the mood of leaving the show so calmly. He overdozed himself with pills and had to be hospitalized thereafter.

Now he is all fine and outside the house. But he has shockingly filed a complaint against Salman and the show. When he was approached by the media last night, he revealed a few dirty secrets about the show.

Talking about some secret clauses in their contract, his sister said, ““Bigg Boss being termed as a reality show is wrong. You are told to fight twice in a day, you are told to abuse other contestants twice in a day. They told that the abusive segment will be cut, however they don’t cut it. In fact, they show your negative profile so that the show gets more TRP.”

Zubair added to this saying, “They had given me dialogues to say, 5 lines everyday. I didn’t know how they are showing me, but after I came out, I saw it.”

It will be interesting to see what the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 11 have in the store for us!