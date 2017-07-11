Sanam Johar And Abigail Pande are On a Trip To Goa And We Can’t Stop Drooling Over Their Pictures

Television’s popular and very loved couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande have been giving us major couple goals! The duo recently proved to be a very tough competition on the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8. Their chemistry reflects the love they share for each other.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for the past 2 years are very open about their relationship on social media. The show became all the more special to them when Abigail proposed Sanam on the show.On being asked if they are engaged, Abigail told the media-, “Yes, we got engaged on the show. I wanted to propose Sanam at a place he loves the most and the person who loves dancing is happiest when on stage. So what better occasion to propose him!”

The couple recently planned a trip to Goa for a much-needed break after working day and night for the show. With the right person, smiling just comes natural and we can see that happiness in every picture of their Goa trip.

Due to their busy schedule, they couldn’t give much time to themselves, this trip gave them all the time they needed. In a statement, Abigail said, n a statement, Abigail said: “Sanam has been very busy with Jhalak and likewise I was with ‘Nagarjuna’. We both needed a break and wanted to spend some time together to compensate for the last few crazy months spent working on individual projects.”

Their pictures are too cute to not fall in love with them and their captions, like the cherry on the cake, are on point. While people are having fun at the beach with the one they love, you are here, surfing the internet and reading about it. We are so jealous! are you?