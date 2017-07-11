See Pic: Jennifer Winget Aka Maya Goes Bald For Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon’s TV show Beyhadh will witness major twist in the story as the show takes third leap.

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon’s TV show Beyhadh is all set for the third leap. In the second season of the show, Maya (Jennifer) was killed by none other than her husband Arjun (Kushal). After which, Arjun (Kushal) gets arrested in her murder case. Well, Jennifer Winget’s character Maya was shown dead in the season’s finale episode. But with Arjun arrested, there seemed to be more twist in the story for the third leap.

Now here comes a twist in the story for the third season of Beyhadh. Jennifer Winget will go bald on the show. Yes, you read that right! But before you think if that’s happening in real then you are mistaken. The actress hasn’t chopped off her long tresses but will be seen sporting a wig for the same. The upcoming episode of the show will see Jennifer (Maya) in a new avatar, who comes back to take revenge from her husband Arjun.

As per media reports, the upcoming episode of Beyhadh will see Maya recollecting about the day she lost her kid and how Arjun is responsible for the same. This will lead her to shave off her head at an ashram where she was brought by some saints.

Winget has again surprised the audiences with her spectacular portrayal of Maya in Beyhadh who is obsessively in love with her husband and would go to any lengths to be with her husband.

Now it remains to see if Maya’s comeback will be a threat to Arjun and Saanjh’s life. The story is surely going to keep viewers hooked for the coming episodes. What do you have to say about this leap and Maya’s new look? Share your views in the comments section below.

