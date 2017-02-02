This Selfie Of Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Rohan Mehra Will Make You Go All Nostalgic

The cutie pie of Bigg Boss 10 house aka Rohan Mehra was recently seen partying with his fellow housemates and his girlfriend after the show got over. Rohan spent a little less than 15 weeks in the house, and the journey was quite eventful.

He made some amazing friends in the house and even his friendship with Lopamudra Raut became the most talked about the topic recently. After coming out of the house, Rohan talked about his journey in the house and also gave his views on his fellow housemates. He seemed to be quite amazed by his journey in the house and even said that the journey was an experience of a lifetime.

It seemed as if he was quite happy with his journey. Adding to this the actor recently shared and adorable selfie which seemed to be his last selfie from the Bigg Boss house. He took to his social media account and tweeted a selfie and captioned it as,

“Stole the ONLY selfie from the Bigg Boss house….the only thing I could steal apart from all the memories 😍😄 #RohanMehra #BB10 #Selfie”

Stole the ONLY selfie from the Bigg Boss house….the only thing I could steal apart from all the memories 😍😄 #RohanMehra #BB10 #Selfie pic.twitter.com/nNvlgLYOUp — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 2, 2017

Rohan, who became famous through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai entered the Bigg Boss house as a celebrity contestant but got evicted in a surprise midnight eviction. He had also made some revelations in the house about his girlfriend Kanchi Singh and opened up about his marriage plans with her.

Talking about the show, the journey of Bigg Boss ended on 29th January where the Indiawaale contestant Manveer Gurjar emerged out to be the winner of the show. Since then he is surrounded with a pool of controversies claiming that the Gurjar boy is all, married and even has a three-year-old daughter named ‘Vibhisha’.