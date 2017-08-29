Shilpa Shinde Will Accept Bigg Boss 11 Offer Only If This Demand Of Hers Is Fulfilled

Shilpa Shinde will probably not join Bigg Boss 11 till her demands are not fulfilled

The channel Colors is back with its controversial and entertaining show Bigg Boss 11 this year from October 1st. Only last week the channel had released the first promo of the show. Bigg Boss 11 is hosted by Salman Khan.

Tv actress Shilpa Shinde, of the popular show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ was apparently going to join the house this year. Stars like Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer, Abrar Zahoor, Pearl V Puri are some of the confirmed contestants for the reality show.

According to reports, Shilpa Shinde has rejected Bigg Boss 11 offer. Her reason being a fatter paycheck.The ‘Angoori Bhabhi’ refused to join unless she was paid more.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A source shared that, “Bigg Boss makers were keen on having Shilpa Shinde as their celebrity contestant, as she is beautiful, talented and short tempered too, which would be all the valid reason for her joining the show. If not this, then the controversies she carries with herself and has a great fan base was the reason she was approached by the makers.

Apparently the actress has asked for around Rs. 4 lakhs per day, “But now she is not part of the show as she demanded Rs. 20 lakhs as a signing amount and Rs. 4 lakhs per day to stay in the camera-lockup house”

We’ll just have to wait and watch if Shilpa Shinde will join Bigg Boss 11 this season.