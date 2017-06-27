Shivangi Joshi Aka Naira Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Looks Unrecognizable In Her Bikini Avatar

Photo courtesy:- @prashantsamtani A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The TV actress Shivangi Joshi is famous for her role of ‘Naira’ which she plays in the popular daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The actress definitely looks like a simple next door girl in the TV series but is no less than any super hot model in real life.

The actress recently shared a picture of herself via her Instagram handle where she can be seen beating the heat in a swimming pool. Shivangi can be spotted sporting a blue bikini in which she is looking smoking hot.

She is almost unrecognisable in the picture as her on-screen role shows her in a completely different look.

The actress is quite active on the picture sharing site Instagram and thus we can many of her pictures where she looks a different person. She is indeed very stylish and never misses a chance to dress up differently, whenever she gets an off from work.

Shivangi has been in news for quite some time now because of his relationship with his co-star Mohsin Khan. He plays her husband Kartik’s role in the TV series. Earlier, neither of them was ready to accept their relationship in public. But later on, Mohsin in a statement said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”