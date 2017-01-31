Shocking! Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Has A Daughter- Know Details Here

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently making headlines over his journey inside the house and how he emerged as a winner. The local boy from Noida is currently grabbing all the limelight. He has earned thousands of fans with his strong personality and won many hearts of the audience with his loyalty towards the game and fellow contestants. His closeness with Nitibha Kaul was one of the hot topics and in fact, many on social media even started addressing her as “Bhabhi”.

Also, he didn’t land up in a soup of controversies on the show but it seems, things are waiting for him outside to happen. As earlier we revealed, Manveer Gurjar is already married and the pictures of him from the wedding have gone viral on social media and everywhere. Manveer had hidden his marital status on the show for the reason better known to him.

Well, now we bring more shocking revelations about Manveer Gurjar’s personal life and marriage. Initially, in one of the episodes, Manveer had revealed to VJ Bani that he got married at the age of 22. Surprised by this, Bani further questioned if he was allowed to come on the show. Manveer replied to her saying that he has not informed his family members about him participating on Bigg Boss 10 show. He also further revealed that he has a three-year-old daughter. Yes, you read that right!

During the secret task, Manveer revealed to Bani that he has a three-year-old daughter name, “Vibhisha”. Along with Bani, he went head to one of the cameras in the house and said “Hi” to his daughter.

Shocking! How nobody in the house ever talked about this or even they were unaware of this truth? Well, only Manveer can let the world know what the truth is and that if he was kidding to Bani about his personal life for the sake of the task. Meanwhile, share your views in the comments section below.