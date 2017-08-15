SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma REPLACES Navjot Singh Sidhu On The Show?

Lately, Kapil Sharma is hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Post mid-air fight with Sunil Grover, things are not turning the right way for the comedian star. Just when everything was going right for Kapil Sharma, it is being reported that Kapil has made Navjot Singh Sidhu upset with his actions, according to a report in SpotboyE.

According to reports, Kapil Sharma recently shot with Arjun Rampal for the promotions of his upcoming film, Daddy. During the shoot, Kapil made a huge change on the show that has left Navjot Singh Sidhu upset.

Reports suggest, after Sidhu failed to attend the show citing ill health, Kapil replaced him with a special guest, Archana Puran Singh. Yes, Archana took over Sidhu’s place for the particular episode as he was having a high fever and could not turn up for the shoot. Well, Kapil has made Navjot Singh Sidhu upset with his these actions, as Sidhu and Archana don’t like each other much.

Navjot Singh Sidhu did not take this lightly and had a big showdown with Kapil Sharma on the phone, this morning. SpotboyE.com has it that after Sidhu’s call, Kapil’s team immediately informed Archana to not report on the sets today for the next episode, which had Jacqueline Fernandez-Sidharth Malhotra as the guests for the promotions of their upcoming film, ‘A Gentleman’.

This is quite obvious that Sidhu issued an ultimatum about not allowing anyone to hold his place.