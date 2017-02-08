Shocking Transformation Of Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Aka Pragya!

Sriti Jha, popularly known as Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya has gone through a transformation and she looks amazing. The current role requires Sriti t be properly dressed with glasses. But the new avatar demands a complete makeover and henceforth, the look.

Sriti Jha underwent this look as a part of her transformation for the current plot. Well! Reports suggest that Rocky humiliated her character in the plot for being an old fashioned woman. In fact, she also faces a call off in the engagement due to her poor fashion sense. This turning point brings in a transformation in the character. She becomes a diva and from now on will be a center of attraction due to her stylish looks.

Sriti Jha made her debut from Dhoom Machao Dhoom and rose to fame from NDTV’s Jyoti as Sudha Sharma. She is well known for Kumkum Bhagya and also has won the Best actress in a lead role for the same. She also won the award for a best onscreen couple with Shabbir Ahluwalia in the year 2015. The two are very known for their onscreen chemistry.

Well! Let’s wait for that glamorous look then. Sriti Jha took to social media to share her transformation. Check out her photos here.

