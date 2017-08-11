Shocking! TV Actor Amit Tandon’s Wife Ruby Tandon In Dubai Jail For A Month For This Reason?

Amit Tandon and his wife Ruby are in serious trouble. The couple is now caught up in a legal issue outside the country in Dubai.

The ‘Kasam‘ TV actor Amit Tandon and Ruby have been married for 10 years and have a daughter named Jiyana. But there is some trouble in their lives. Ruby Tandon is currently stuck abroad in a Dubai jail for shocking allegations.

Ruby Tandon is apparently behind bars for almost a month now! Unfortunately, the authorities handling the case have already rejected her bail once.

Sources told an entertainment website that Ruby, who is a dermatologist by profession is in a Dubai jail for the past month. DHA (Dubai Health Authority) officials alleged that Ruby Tandon had threatened some government officials.

Ruby Tandon is a famous dermatologist back in the city, with her practices in Andheri and Santacruz. The skin expert had a variety of clients from both the television industry as well as Bollywood. Actors like Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Iqbal Khan, Vikram Bhatt and producer Suhana Sinha made up her clientele.

Amit Tandon was spotted in Dubai trying everything possible to free his wife Ruby from the jail but nothing seems to be working. Rumours are the actor will be flying back to Dubai once again to get Ruby back to India.

The couple had only recently revealed that they were getting a divorce after being married for 10 years. A source claimed that Amit and Ruby were struggling in their married life. The source told Spotboye.com , “Amit is a very honest and nice guy who will never walk away from a woman who is in a tight spot. And Ruby today is in one.”

Amit Tandon told the website that he was saddened by the news and praised her professional work. He also added that since her progress, Ruby was now getting international clients as well. These clients have falsely accused her and held her captive in Al Raffa Jail in Dubai for the past month.

The TV actor Amit Tandon stated that he believes Ruby is innocent and he is hopeful that authorities will soon let her come back to the country and to their daughter. Ruby Tandon is still in international waters and we aren’t sure how the matters will process but we hope for the best.

