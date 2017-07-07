Sonika Chauhan Death Case: Actor Vikram Chatterjee Arrested

The actor was charged with ‘culpable homicide’ regarding the continuous changes in speed of the car while he was traveling with Sonika Chauhan who died during the accident that followed.

Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee was arrested by the Kolkata Police at midnight on Friday. The actor has been arrested in connection with the death of model and TV anchor Sonika Chauhan. According to a report in The Times Of India, a special team of South Division arrested the actor during a midnight raid in the wee hours of Friday morning. The actor was charged with ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ which is a non-bailable section(304) of the IPC.

Joint CP(Crime) Vishal Garg said, “Today at about 0015 hours on receipt of information about the movement of Vikram Chatterjee, officers and force held raid and intercepted the accused in a cab just before Acropolis Mall on Rashbehari Avenue Connector. After following necessary procedure, he will be produced before the court.”

“He was missing for some time and on Wednesday we got the information that he was traveling in a radio taxi. We immediately alerted our officers and managed to arrest him. On Friday he will be produced in Alipore Court,” a senior police officer told News18. The actor has been arrested but no reasons for his arrest has been stated out. When questioned about that, CP Vishal Garg said that it is just a part of the investigation and refused to comment further.

Model and TV host Sonika Chauhan died in car accident on April 29, 2017. She was accompanied by Vikram Chatterjee and they were heading back from a party. It was noted that the actor was drunk while he was driving as the speed of the car was fluctuating very much. “The report, which was received by police last week, revealed that about 4.6 seconds before the crash, the car was moving at 105 km/hr. About 2.1 seconds before the crash, the speed was reduced to 93 km/hr, and till 1.6 seconds before the crash, no break was applied. This proves the driver was not in control. The reports have proved that car was at a high speed. This can be considered a deliberate act; hence we moved court and court accepted our prayer. We have booked Vikram under Section 304 of IPC,” a police officer had said.

No further details of the case have been disclosed and the fate of the Bengali actor is unknown. Police claimed that evidence revealed the actor was aware of what he was doing. The punishment of ‘culpable homicide’ extends to 10 years in prison. The actor’s anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard at Kolkata HC on July 12 or 13.

