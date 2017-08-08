Sony TV Makes A Huge Decision On The Kapil Sharma Show And It Will Surprise You!

This update on Kapil Sharma and his show is sure to bring smiles on your face after a very long time.

Ever since his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover, things have turned out the mess for Kapil Sharma as well as for his show. After Sunil Grover had quit the show, other comedians Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar also chose to make an exit from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, Chandan Prabhakar, who had walked out of Kapil Sharma’s show following a tiff with the actor-host, decided to return. There seemed to be a ray of hope when Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu chaiwallah finally returned to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Amid all the ups and downs during the last four months, The Kapil Sharma Show is still finding it difficult to occupy a constant place on the TRP chart. The comedian star has left no stone unturned to retain the TRP of the show. In fact, he even got Bharti Singh on the show for quite a few episodes but even that did not work out for some reasons. Due to the falling TRP, speculations started doing rounds that the show might go off-air.

But let us tell you, that is NOT happening anytime soon! Here’s good news for all Kapil Sharma fans that is sure to make your day. On Monday, “The Kapil Sharma Show” contract has been renewed by channel Sony Entertainment Television for a year again. Yes, you read that right!

Happy with the renewal of his contract, Kapil said in a statement: “I am deeply touched with the warmth and love the audience has showered on us over the years. It’s their belief and undying devotion that encourages us to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring smiles to every household week on week.”

“I am grateful to Sony Entertainment Channel for believing in me and our show and supporting us in creating and bringing unlimited entertainment to every household every weekend,” he added.

So, it’s time for Kapil and his team to celebrate as ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will continue to bring smiles to millions of viewers every weekend across the globe. Moreover, the channel has shown trust on Kapil and is proven that he is one of the best comedians on the television.