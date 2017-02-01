After Split With Nandish Sandhu, Here’s Why Uttaran Fame Rashami Desai Left Her Mother!

Our very own Tapasya aka Rashami Desai is in news these days. She has started with her new Television series on Monday named, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, which also stars Siddharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin.

After a spilt with husband Nandish Sandhu, she started dating actor Laksh Lalwani who is 10 years younger than her. Her mother had a low opinion of her alleged boyfriend and had made disapproval clear to the actress. But Rashmi finally decided to choose her love over her mother.

According to the reports, when Rashami Desai told her mother that she is planning to tie the knot with Laksh, her mother asked her to choose between her family and her boyfriend. The ‘Uttaran‘ actress decided to go with her boyfriend. She left her house with her bags and went homeless. She even tried contacting few people and finally her event manager Santosh Gupta, came to her rescue. He arranged a temporary home for Rashami Desai in a Lokhandwala apartment with two roommates and lent her money to pay the rent.

The reports also stated that the actress has even left her home in Goregaon just before Diwali. But since her show is on air now, she is in a good condition now such that she has booked a rented apartment in Lokhandwala itself.

