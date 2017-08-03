Sumona Chakravarti REACTS On Her New Show And Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover Fight!

Sumona Chakravarti is going to be a part of an investigative thriller show Dev.

The actress and comedian Sumona Chakravarti is currently a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She is also going to be seen in Colors’ investigative thriller show ‘Dev’.

In a conversation with India Today, she talked about her new show. She also reacted on Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s mid-air fight.

On being asked if her new show is going to have any impact on her appearance in TKSS, she says, “No, I have been shooting for the last three months and I am also doing an English play. My hands have been pretty full and my manager has been doing a fabulous job of managing all the three projects together. Only thing, that is suffering is my friends and family, who’ve been complaining for a while now.”

She also reacted on Kapil-Sunil’s fight saying, “I actually don’t know, because I wasn’t even there. I was lucky. Thank god, I wasn’t there. Obviously, when you work with a particular team for three-four years and some sort of disagreements happen, at the end of the day we are all adults and we take a decision whether to do or not to do whatever it is. Obviously, I miss them. They decided to leave. I am sure they had their valid reasons for that. It’s not something that I really get into.”

She adds on saying, “But yes I don’t think apart from the fact that Kapil also misses them and I also miss them…like they always say ‘Come hell or high water, the show must go on!’. That’s exactly what is happening. So, we have been at it and our ratings are good and our episodes have been very-very good.”

‘Dev’ is a finite series of 26 episodes which will see Sumona playing the role of a psychic single mother. The show will commence from August 5 on Colors at 10 pm.