Sunil Grover And Ali Asgar Upset With Kiku Sharda For This Reason!

A recent retweet by Kiku Sharda was not welcomed by the ex-members of The Kapil Sharma Show.

After a fallout with Kapil Sharma, various members of The Kapil Sharma Show exited it. Now, after some months, Chandan Prabhakar, who left the show with the other comedians is back on the show. Recently, when Salman Khan shot for a special episode with Sunil Grover and his ‘team’, people were anticipating the compared TRPs of TKSS and Super Night With Tubelight. It was quite disappointing for fans that Super Night With Tubelight did not get good TRP ratings.

While everyone was talking about the same, Kiku Sharda’s tweet about the TRP rating did not please Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar. According to a source of Times Of India, a fan recently shared the ratings of the two shows with Kiku Sharda on Twitter. The fan had written, “BARC Ratings Week 25; #TheKapilSharmaShow 2.0 (Urban) #SuperNightWithTubelight 1.7 (Urban).” Kiku retweeted the fan’s tweet and replied to the fan with, “God is kind”. This tweet was not at all acceptable by Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A source said that both the ex-members thought that it was not fair to compare the two shows. The source continued that Tubelight promotional episode was preponed due to the cricket match and only one day was there for the promotions. Also, the slot was a late night and not prime time as given to The Kapil Sharma Show. Despite all this, the show got a fair amount of viewership.

On the work front, Ali Asgar is now a part of Krushna Abhishek’s upcoming comedy show, Drama Company which will also feature Mithun Chakraborthy and other popular comedians. While Sunil Grover will only be seen doing guest appearances in the same show. Meanwhile, ace comedian Bharti Singh has joined hands with Kapil Sharma and will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Watch Video Bharti Singh Takes A Dig At Her Own Marriage With Fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa