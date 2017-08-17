Sunil Grover Is Returning Back To TV As A Host On This Laughter Show?

Sunil Grover, to replace this former Bigg Boss contestant as a host for this comedy show?

One of the television’s most original comedy series, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ is all set to return back. None other than Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is going to make a debut as a judge on the small screen with this show. After 3 years of staying away from TV and amid delivering some powerful performances with his films, Khiladi Kumar will soon return to the TV with the upcoming edition of the stand-up comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, which will air on STAR Plus.

Besides Akki being the judge of the show, the makers have got in many new concepts. According to media reports, there will be captains for each team who would mentor and train their respective teammates. Also, former Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram was finalized as a host of the show. However, with the recent updates, the makers are rethinking their decision to make Elli as the judge of the show.

TOI quoted a source from production saying, “It’s a laughter show and we have had screen test and rehearsals with our mentors and host Elli. We now feel she doesn’t fit the bill and isn’t able to pull off Hindi as required for the show. We’re now in talks with Sunil Grover and working on dates. If all goes well, we will have him as the host.”

How excited are you to see Sunil back on the television? Well, the show is all set to begin from September end.

