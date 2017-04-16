Sunil Grover Posts Yet Another Cryptic Message, Is This One For Kapil Sharma Too?

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet

One of the biggest spats that happened in Indian Television was that of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Their ugly spat that happened mid-air left everyone in a tizzy.

The incident which started mid-air on a flight from Melbourne to Mumbai when Kapil not only abused Sunil but also hurled a shoe at him in an inebriated state.

A couple of days back Sunil passed a snide remark about the incident on social media. He posted a picture of himself with his feet on the table with his heavy shoes clearly in sight on Instagram and captioned it, “Shoe Size US 10.” The picture became viral.

Shoe Size US 10 A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

It is not addressed to anyone in particular, of course, but we are sure you know it seems like its for friend-turned-foe Kapil Sharma, who was accused of hurling a shoe at Sunil during their fight.

Now the comedian has shared yet another cryptic post on Instagram. He wrote, “No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want.”

No caption for this picture this time. Take out the meaning you want. A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

Seems with the earlier post, Sunil garnered rather too much controversy. So to avoid that, looks like he did not want to caption this post.

Ever since the comedians have walked out of the show, there is no denying that Kapil Sharma is fighting with the TRP of the show.

